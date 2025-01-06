Victim identified in Aylesbury murder investigation after arrest of 80-year-old

Emergency responders were sent to the scene on Friday

Thames Valley Police has formally identified the man killed in Aylesbury last week.

Today (6 January), the police force has confirmed the passing of John Jones who was 76 years old.

He died on Friday (3 January) following an incident in Silverdale Close. Thames Valley Police has confirmed officers arrived at the scene at 4.20pm after being alerted to the incident by the South Central Ambulance Service.

It has been confirmed that despite the best efforts of emergency responders, Mr Jones died at the scene. He was found by paramedics with serious injuries at a block of flats in the Aylesbury neighbourhood.

Thames Valley Police adds that Mr Jones’s next of kin are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

One man has been charged in connection with the incident, Peter Kindell, aged 80, of Silverdale Close, Aylesbury. He has been charged with murder and two weapons offences by the police.

He is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday (8 January) and will remain in police custody until that date.