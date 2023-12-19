Vehicle seized by police in Aylesbury Vale town after officers spotted disqualified driver
A vehicle was seized by the police yesterday evening (18 December) after two officers spotted a disqualified driver behind the wheel of the car.
A car spotted in the Winslow area was taken by police officers after they halted the driver.
Thames Valley Police says the officers completed a safe stop, before arresting the motorist for driving offences.
A spokesperson for the police force said: “The Neighbourhood Teams stumble upon a number of different encounters on their travels and are heavily reliant on the residents and members of the public reporting issues of concern. This remains one of the most effective ways to tackle any problems within the community. The officers and PCSO's will continue to be out over the festive period, so please stop and chat!”