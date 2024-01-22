Vehicle seized after uninsured driver is caught speeding at 88mph heading towards Tring
Police seized a vehicle caught speeding at 88mph along the A41 heading towards Tring.
Yesterday (21 January), the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle that was heading from Berkhamsted along the A-road.
Police caught the driver reaching speeds of 88mph and later discovered the driver was uninsured. According to the police, the driver blamed breaking the speed limit on tiredness and a need to get home quickly after departing from an airport. The police force also confirmed the driver was reported and the vehicle was seized by officers.