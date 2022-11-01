A missing girl last seen in Aylesbury has been found following a police appeal.

Thames Valley Police confirmed this afternoon (1 November), that Shannon has been found.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “A girl who was missing from Aylesbury has been found.

Shannon was last seen on 21 October

“Shannon, aged 16, who was last seen on 21 October has been found.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

Thames Valley Police pleaded for public assistance locating Shannon.

When last spotted, she was wearing light grey jogging bottoms, which could also be described as leggings, a black jacket and shiny blue trainers with black bands.