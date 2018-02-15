UPDATED: Man charged in connection with attempted murder of policeman in Aylesbury town centre

A man has been charged in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in Aylesbury on February 13.

The force was called to Market Square on Tuesday afternoon at around 3.15pm after reports that a red Vauxhall Astra had collided with a police officer.

The vehicle failed to stop following the collision with the officer, who was on-duty at the time of the incident.

The officer was taken to hospital with head injuries and has since been discharged from hospital.

Corey Allard, 20, of no fixed abode has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of dangerous driving.

He has also been charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm for an unrelated offence.

He is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates Court today (Friday).

A 27-year-old woman from High Wycombe who was arrested yesterday (Thursday) on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

Police are continuing to appeal to anyone with information about the incident to contact them immediately on 101 quoting reference number 747.

Anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact police as soon as possible.