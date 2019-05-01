Updated: Maids Moreton murder trial opens at Oxford Crown Court

Three men who stand accused over the deaths of two Maids Moreton pensioners are appearing in court today.

This morning prosecutor Oliver Saxby QC began to lay out the case against Ben Field, Martyn Smith and Tom Field - who stand accused of a range of charges related to incidents which ended in the deaths of Peter Farquhar and Anne Moore-Martin.

Oxford Crown Court

He said: "This case concerns the murder of a 69 year old man, Peter Farquhar and the attempted murder of an 83 year old woman, Anne Moore-Martin.

"The motive was financial gain laced with controlling, manipulating, humiliating and killing.

"They deceived the victims into changing their wills to inherit their houses. To achieve this the victims had to die and the defendants had to get away with it.

"For Ben Field this was a project. It was to befriend victims, get them to change their wills and make sure they die.

Mr Saxby claimed in his opening address that the 'project' became Ben Field's life work for which he was proud and that he had made a list of potential victims with the heading 'clients'.

The prosecution alleges that Field killed Peter Farquhar, almost certainly by suffocating him and that he tried to kill Anne Moore-Martin but was thwarted when her niece intervened.

Mr Saxby added: "It maybe that you end up concluding that he could not form normal, empathetic, caring relationships."

The prosecution alleges that for Ben Field to carry out his grand design he needed help and he found that in Martyn Smith.

The court heard that Martyn Smith was greedy and was impressed by Ben Field, and that one witness called him 'a follower'.

It is alleged that Tom Field became involved on the margins, relating to deceiving Anne Moore-Martin out of £20k for a kidney dialysis machine. Tom played along with it by pretending to be extremely ill when he was introduced to Anne Moore-Martin.

As the afternoon session began the court heard about the two victims.

Mr Saxby first described Peter Farquhar.

Mr Farquhar retired in 2004 and between 2010-2015 he wrote four novels, he was in the middle of a 5th at the time of his death, called Namibian Nights.

The court heard that Mr Farquhar was a committed Anglican Christian and friends described him as organised kind and thoughtful whose Christian faith was important to him.

He was well-traveled, positive, stable and never seemed down. He was fiercely private and as Mr Saxby said: "A moral man, a highly respected teacher of English. An intelligent man."

The court also heard that Mr Farquhar was cautious with money, and owned his own home outright.

Prior to the alleged scheme involving Ben Field and Martyn Smith, Mr Farquhar's brother Ian and his two sons had been due to inherit his estate.

Mr Saxby also described Mr Farquhar as lonely - and that although he was not reclusive he was 'emotionally lonely'.

He was also gay and found his sexuality difficult to come to terms with in relation to his religious beliefs.

Mt Saxby said Mr Farquhar was “acutely vulnerable to the overtures the first two defendants made.”

The court heard that Ben Field kept a diary, and made it clear that there was a “commerciality” to his relationship with Peter.

In one diary entry he wrote: "He gives me a room and makes me dinner and he gets to win at chess and has some company."

Anne Moore-Martin was born in 1933, she was unmarried and had no children.

The court heard that the practicing Catholic was an intensely private person and 'fundamentally lonely'. She was described by people she knew as 'loving, kind affectionate and fond of dog walks'.

Saxby described the defendants plans to kill these two as: “Ruthless in conception, callous in execution" adding that the defendants' drugging of Peter Farquhar turned him into “a dribbling shambles of his former self.”

The prosecution claims that after killing Peter they moved on to Anne Moore-Martin and that Ben Field's relationship with Anne was definitely sexual as investigators found a photo on Field's mobile phone of the pair engaged in a sex act.

It is alleged that after getting to know Anne, Field “embarked on a campaign of mirror writing.”

This involved Field writting messages of a biblical nature on a mirror which Anne believed to be from God.

Mr Saxby said: "We know this because when concerns were raised regarding her changing her will she said she knew she was doing the right thing because of these messages."

The prosecution says that Field took photographs of himself writing the messages.

The court heard that Anne's niece managed to convince her to reverse her decision regarding the will after a time away in hospital “effectively in quarantine from Ben.”

This ultimately led to the police being contacted, Peter's body being exhumed and a second autopsy showing far less alcohol in his system than had been suggested by the defendants at the time of his death.

Consequently arrests made in January 2018. Final charges formulated in November 2018.

Ben Field accepts planning the fraud. He accepts drugging Peter. But not to kill him. He denies murder.

Ben accepts defrauding Anne. Denies drugging her. Denies attempted murder.

Martyn denies everything.

Benjamin Field, aged 28, of Wellingborough Road, Olney, and Martyn Smith, aged 32, of Penhalvean, Redruth, Cornwall have been charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of conspiracy to defraud, three counts of fraud, one count of being in possession of an article for use in fraud, two counts of burglary.

Ben Field is charged with one further count of fraud.

Tom Field, aged 24, of Wellingborough Road, Olney, is also charged with one count of fraud.

The crown's case is expected to take 4 weeks to make.

The opening address is expected to take 2 or 3 days.

The case continues.