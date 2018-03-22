UPDATED: Aylesbury Traffic cops get rammed by suspected car thief

The brave cops attempted to stop a vehicle and driver, of a car they believed was stolen.

Yesterday (21/03) an officer attempted to stop the vehicle in Fairford Leys driven by a person who was believed to be a wanted suspect.

Despite the police car being rammed the officer wasn't injured.

The Bucks Herald can reveal that the driver was Dwaine Hesford of No Fixed Abode, who also was driving without insurance.

Mr Bowell, who runs P.J decorators in Aylesbury said: "This has caused by car £1800 of damage to my van, and it's ruined my no claims bonus.

Mr Bowell revealed to the Bucks Herald that the police told him: "The driver of the red ford focus involved in the collision has been arrested but does not hold a driving licence or insurance"

Mr Bowell added: "It's a lot of money down the drain. The police said I can access a fund held by the motor

The individual was arrested in relation to a number of suspected offences.

Photo Credit: @TVP_aylesbury