UPDATE: Three men arrested in connection to Maids Moreton deaths released

The three men arrested over the deaths of two people in Maids Moreton earlier this week have now been released.

The village of Maids Moreton has been the subject of a murder enquiry of national proportions, after police arrested three men thought to be connected to two deaths there.

Mr Farquhar's house in Maids Moreton, taken in 2015

Reporters from national outlets descended on the village throughout the week, turning the small village into a countrywide spectacle and comparing the investigation to ‘Midsomer Murders.’

Neighbours have voiced their frustration at the attention the case have received, but many expressed curiosity as to what really happened. Others have taken this opportunity to remember the lives of those deceased.

Mr Farquhar, a prominent churchman and former English teacher at the private Stowe School, died in 2015. At the time it​ was believed he had passed away in his sleep.

Ms Moore-Martin lived a few doors away and died in May last year. It was her death which sparked an initial police investigation and was later was handed over to the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Team.

Maids Moreton

Thames Valley Police arrested three people, including the two sons of a church minister in Olney, Milton Keynes, on January 16. Two of the men have since been released on bail, while another has been released under investigation.

Ben Field, a 27-year-old churchwarden, from Towcester, Northamptonshire, who was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder, two counts of conspiracy to murder, two counts of suspicion of fraud by false representation, one count of conspiracy to defraud and two counts of burglary has been released on bail until February 13.

Thomas Field, 22, from Milton Keynes, who was arrested on suspicion of one count of conspiracy to defraud, one count conspiring to commit fraud by false representation and one count of suspicion of fraud by false representation has been released under investigation.

A third man, 31-year-old magician Martyn Smith, from Redruth, Cornwall, who was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder, two counts of conspiracy to murder, two counts of suspicion of fraud by false representation, one count of conspiracy to defraud and one count of burglary has been released on bail until February 13.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police confirmed that officers had made three arrests in connection with the murder investigation​

He​ said: “The investigation is in relation to the deaths of two residents of Maids Moreton. The causes of death are yet to be determined.

“As part of the investigation four properties are currently being searched. These include one property in Milton Keynes, two properties in Towcester, Northamptonshire, and an address near Redruth, Cornwall.​”

Ben Field and Martyn Smith were former students of Mr Farquhar at Buckingham University, who gave a ‘few’ lectures in 2011.

A spokesperson for the University of Buckingham said: “The students were suspended as soon as police informed us of the allegations, but we cannot comment further pending the police investigation.

“We’re sorry we’re not able to give local people any more information at this time and will update you when we can.”

A former neighbour of the retired teacher described his upset at some of the media coverage, suggesting that pictures of the road on which he lived that had been used in the press did not represent the street as it was when Mr Farquhar died.

Buckingham county councillor Charlie Clare was taught by Mr Farquhar at Stowe. He said:“Some teachers are so inspirational that they ingrain themselves into the lives of their pupils. Peter was such a teacher. Peter taught by engaging his pupils and willing them to produce their best work and rarely used a cross word.

"He was an extremely kind man who brought out the best in his pupils because he so obviously cared enormously. Many of my school friends have contacted me recently and they are all profoundly shocked that something so evil may have happened to someone who was so good.”

Mr Farquhar was a novelist and his first book, Between Boy and Man, concerns a school chaplain who struggles to reconcile his Christian faith with his gay impulses.

It is understood Ben Field lodged with lay preacher Mr Farquhar and, with his friend Martyn Smith, cared for him as his health deteriorated.

Do you have a tribute to Mr Farquhar or Ms Moore-Martin that you would like to share?

You can get in touch with our team on 01296 619718 or by emailing ryan.watts@jpress.co.uk - any tribute will be treated with the utmost sensitivity