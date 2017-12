Police are appealing for information after a car containing new basketball kit was stolen from outside a home in Aylesbury.

A VW Golf was stolen from outside a home in Honour Close between midnight on December 21 and 7.20am on December 22.

Police say anyone with information about the theft should call 101 quoting the reference number 43170378749.

The vehicle belonged to a member of the Aylesbury Dux men’s basketball team and in the boot of the car at the time was some of the Dux’s brand new kit.