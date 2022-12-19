Unbelievable road rage scene as two men slug it out in middle of motorway near Bicester

Motorists near Bicester would have witnessed an unbelievable road rage scene as two men got out of their cars to slug it out in the middle of the M40. Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses.

At about 12.45pm on Friday, December 9, a white Ford Escort van and a black Volvo V40 were involved in a road rage incident on the M40 northbound, between Junctions 9 and 10.

The cars collided into the central reservation and the occupants then started a fight on the carriageway. Both men sustained minor injuries.

Police are looking for witnesses and dash-cam footage

A 49-year-old from London, and a 30-year-old from Merseyside, have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. Both have been released under investigation.