Unbelievable road rage scene as two men slug it out in middle of motorway near Bicester
They crashed their cars into the central reservation then got out to fight
Motorists near Bicester would have witnessed an unbelievable road rage scene as two men got out of their cars to slug it out in the middle of the M40. Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses.
At about 12.45pm on Friday, December 9, a white Ford Escort van and a black Volvo V40 were involved in a road rage incident on the M40 northbound, between Junctions 9 and 10.
Advertisement
The cars collided into the central reservation and the occupants then started a fight on the carriageway. Both men sustained minor injuries.
A 49-year-old from London, and a 30-year-old from Merseyside, have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. Both have been released under investigation.
Investigating officer PC Craig Ridgley, from Bicester Police Station, appealed for eye-witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43220553832.