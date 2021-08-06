Two young men jailed after dealing class A drugs in broad daylight in Aylesbury

Two young men from Aylesbury have been sent to jail after pleading guilty to drug dealing offences committed in broad daylight.

Moray Peacock-Howie, aged 21, of Victoria Street, Aylesbury and Jake White, aged 18, of Cradley Walk, Aylesbury, both pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine in a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on 7 July.

Returning to the same court for sentencing on 20 July, Peacock-Howie was jailed for three years and four months and White was sentenced to two years and six months’ in a youth offenders’ institution.

White was spotted by Thames Valley Police officers at around 2.20pm on 29 April this year on Meadow Close, with a lot of money in his possession. He was arrested for supply of class A drugs and taken to his home address.

Howie-Peacock was arrested at White's home after the Aylesbury Vale LPA Tasking Team spotted him trying to flush class A drugs down the sink. Officers recovered a large amount of the contraband, they say the drugs had a street value of £5,000.

Peacock-Howie and White were charged the same day and remanded in custody.

Investigating officer PC Andy Hipwell of the Aylesbury Vale Tasking Team, said: “I am pleased that the court have passed appropriate prison sentences to these two drug dealers.

“They were dealing drugs in broad daylight in the afternoon where there were numerous parents with young children. Thames Valley Police will never tolerate such criminal activity.

“Through our Stronghold campaign, we remain committed to working to pursue, disrupt and dismantle County Drug Lines and criminal groups involved in drugs supply, making the Thames Valley a hostile place for dealers.

“Dealers often target the most vulnerable in our communities, and the fact that these two will now serve lengthy prison sentences should send a stern message to others seeking to profit from such activities that we will catch you and put you before the courts.

“If you have any information relating to drug dealing in your area, you can report this to Thames Valley Police either online or by calling 101.

“You can also report 100% anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”