Two victims identified and named in 'very complex' Bucks murder investigation

Following a formal identification process carried out yesterday (25 April), Thames Valley Police confirms the dead couple they discovered were Jeffrey and Susan Farrance.

The husband and wife were discovered dead in a property in Spring Gardens, Bourne End, by police officers on 19 April, alongside a third man who hasn’t been identified yet.

Thames Valley Police describes the third man as someone in their 50s from Hazlemere.

Officers are not looking for any more suspects in connection to the case

A post-mortem completed on Thursday (21 April), revealed all three were killed as a result of stab wounds.

Police officials confirmed that specially-trained officers are continuing to support Jeffrey and Susan’s families.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of Jeffrey and Susan at what must be an extremely difficult time for them and I would ask for their privacy to be respected.

“We are still investigating the circumstances of this very complex enquiry, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

“Anybody who may have heard a disturbance or who may have seen anyone or anything unusual in or around Orchard House or Spring Gardens between 6pm and 10pm on Tuesday 19 April who has not already spoken to police should please call 101, quoting reference number 43220168509.