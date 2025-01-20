Two teenage males charged on suspicion of dealing cocaine and heroin in Aylesbury
A boy aged 16, and an 18-year-old man, were both arrested by Thames Valley Police officers in Aylesbury last week.
Last Monday (13 January), the 18-year-old was arrested on the Iron Bridge by Penn Road, the boy was cuffed on Montague Road.
Since their arrest, both have been charged on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “If you’re concerned about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”