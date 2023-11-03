News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Two teenage boys charged with attempted murder in connection to Aylesbury assault

Both suspects cannot be named for legal reasons
By James Lowson
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 13:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Thames Valley Police has charged two teenage boys with attempted murder in connection to an assault committed in Aylesbury.

A 15-year-old boy from Aylesbury and a 16-year-old boy from Weston Turville, who both cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with attempted murder.

Read More
Funding of more than £40,000 awarded to Street Pastors across Thames Valley
High Wycombe Magistrates CourtHigh Wycombe Magistrates Court
High Wycombe Magistrates Court
Most Popular

Thames Valley Police has charged the boys in connection to an assault committed on Tuesday (31 October). Police attended an incident where a boy was attacked with a weapon in Cole Road. The teenager was taken to hospital, where he remains with serious injuries, the police force has confirmed.

Both boys will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates Court this afternoon (3 November).