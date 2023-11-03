Two teenage boys charged with attempted murder in connection to Aylesbury assault
Thames Valley Police has charged two teenage boys with attempted murder in connection to an assault committed in Aylesbury.
A 15-year-old boy from Aylesbury and a 16-year-old boy from Weston Turville, who both cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with attempted murder.
Thames Valley Police has charged the boys in connection to an assault committed on Tuesday (31 October). Police attended an incident where a boy was attacked with a weapon in Cole Road. The teenager was taken to hospital, where he remains with serious injuries, the police force has confirmed.
Both boys will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates Court this afternoon (3 November).