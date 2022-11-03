Two teenage boys charged after hunting incident reported in Bucks village
The pair will appear in court next month
Two boys have been charged in connection to a hunting incident in Bucks, Thames Valley Police announced today (3 November).
Police state that a hunting incident occurred in Fawley Bottom on 2 August.
A 17-year-old boy from Iver, and 16-year-old boy from Datchet, Berkshire,were both charged with one count each of daytime trespass in pursuit of game and a Section 4A public order on Monday (31 October).
They were charged via postal requisition, Section 4A is committed when a person uses threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.
The pair are due to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on 7 December.