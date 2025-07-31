Two shoplifting arrests made in Aylesbury town centre as steaks were taken from store

two arrests were made in the town centre

Two suspected shoplifters were arrested in Aylesbury town centre yesterday, Thames Valley Police confirmed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An individual was arrested accused of stealing steaks from a shop in the town centre area yesterday.

According to the police, he was stopped by officers who searched his person and after he was apprehended, steaks were recovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thames Valley Police also confirmed the unnamed individual had been held in custody overnight and will attend a magistrates court hearing today.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “Several stolen steaks were recovered and the male will be remanded in custody ready for court tomorrow. We’re serious about tackling retail crime — and this arrest shows we’re raising the 'steaks' when it comes to keeping our community safe.”

Another unnamed individual was cuffed by officers and has been described by Thames Valley Police as a ‘prolific shoplifter’. The police force said he was arrested and detained after a short foot race through the town centre. He has also been kept in police custody overnight.

A spokesperson for the force added: “We want to send a clear message: Shoplifting will not be tolerated in our community. We’re committed to keeping our town safe and supporting local businesses.”

These arrests were linked to ‘Operation Anchovy’ a Thames Valley Police initiative designed to lower anti-social behaviour in Aylesbury town centre.