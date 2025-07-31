Two shoplifting arrests made in Aylesbury town centre as steaks were taken from store
An individual was arrested accused of stealing steaks from a shop in the town centre area yesterday.
According to the police, he was stopped by officers who searched his person and after he was apprehended, steaks were recovered.
Thames Valley Police also confirmed the unnamed individual had been held in custody overnight and will attend a magistrates court hearing today.
A spokesperson for the police force said: “Several stolen steaks were recovered and the male will be remanded in custody ready for court tomorrow. We’re serious about tackling retail crime — and this arrest shows we’re raising the 'steaks' when it comes to keeping our community safe.”
Another unnamed individual was cuffed by officers and has been described by Thames Valley Police as a ‘prolific shoplifter’. The police force said he was arrested and detained after a short foot race through the town centre. He has also been kept in police custody overnight.
A spokesperson for the force added: “We want to send a clear message: Shoplifting will not be tolerated in our community. We’re committed to keeping our town safe and supporting local businesses.”
These arrests were linked to ‘Operation Anchovy’ a Thames Valley Police initiative designed to lower anti-social behaviour in Aylesbury town centre.