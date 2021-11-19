Two prolific burglars jailed after breaking into two homes and stealing BMW, Aylesbury Crown Court hears

Two men were sentenced to multiple years imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday (November 18), after pleading guilty to burglary offences.

The pair stole valuable items from a home they broke into and later stole a car from another property.

Chad Goodall, aged 41, of Kingfisher Way, Brent, London, was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.

Daniel Simpson and Chad Goodall

At the same hearing, Daniel Simpson, aged 39, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to three years and nine months’ imprisonment.

On an earlier date at the same court both pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit burglary.

On March 17 this year, the pair forced entry into a house in Burnham and stole money, jewellery and bank cards.

The bank cards were then used at a shop in Chalfont St Giles to buy food, drink and cigarettes.

Chad Goodall

They stole from another home on the same day, this time in Chalfont St Peter.

Goodall and Simpson broke into a second home, gaining access to the car keys to a black BMW, they drove the vehicle back to London.

Simpson was arrested on April 23 and was charged the following day. Goodall was cuffed on April 28 and charged 24 hours later.

Thames Valley Police case investigator, Navjot Toor, based at Amersham police station, said: “I would like to thank the victim and witnesses who have supported the police throughout the investigation.

Daniel Simpson

“Prior to and after these two burglaries in the Thames Valley, the two offenders have committed offences of burglary in London, Kent, Surrey and Sussex.

“The sentencing of these two men sees the end of months of work by the Priority Crime Team in Thames Valley Police and the other forces we collaborated with to ensure all our victims achieve justice.