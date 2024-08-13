Two people hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after two-vehicle collision in Aylesbury
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thames Valley Police has confirmed a woman and a man, both in their twenties, required emergency treatment after a crash on Tring Road.
Estimations from the police force suggest the collision took place at around 4.47am on Saturday (10 August). A black BMW 535D and a yellow heavy goods vehicle were involved in the crash.
In relation to the crash, Thames Valley Police has also confirmed the arrest of a 23-year-old man from Aylesbury. He was suspected of dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Thames Valley Police revealed he has been released on bail until 3 October.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Charlotte Wythe-Pearce, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses following this collision in which a man and a woman have been seriously injured.
“I am also asking anyone who may have been driving in the area and may have dash cam footage of the collision, or any footage leading up to the collision, to please come forward. You can upload dash cam footage to our online portal.
“Alternatively, please call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference 43240382612.”