Two people hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after two-vehicle collision in Aylesbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two people were rushed to hospital with what the police have described as ‘serious injuries’ following a two-vehicle collision in Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed a woman and a man, both in their twenties, required emergency treatment after a crash on Tring Road.

Estimations from the police force suggest the collision took place at around 4.47am on Saturday (10 August). A black BMW 535D and a yellow heavy goods vehicle were involved in the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In relation to the crash, Thames Valley Police has also confirmed the arrest of a 23-year-old man from Aylesbury. He was suspected of dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Thames Valley Police revealed he has been released on bail until 3 October.

Police want dashcam footage from the scene

Investigating officer Detective Constable Charlotte Wythe-Pearce, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses following this collision in which a man and a woman have been seriously injured.

“I am also asking anyone who may have been driving in the area and may have dash cam footage of the collision, or any footage leading up to the collision, to please come forward. You can upload dash cam footage to our online portal.

“Alternatively, please call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference 43240382612.”