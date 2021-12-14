Two men taken to hospital after brawl outside Aylesbury nightclub

Two men were assaulted exiting an Aylesbury nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning (December 12), one remains in hospital.

An update from the Thames Valley Police this morning (December 14), revealed one man was knocked unconscious during the attack.

That man also sustained a bleed on his brain and a fractured cheek he remains in Stoke Mandeville Hospital receiving treatment.

Two people have been arrested in connection to the assault

Both victims vacated Mirage nightclub on Buckingham Street at roughly 3:30am, once outside they got into a dispute with another group, which escalated quickly.

The victim who remains in hospital is a 27-year-old man, his friend is a man aged 20, both were punched and beaten.

While the second victim suffered less serious injuries, he still left the brawl with bruising and swelling to his right eye. He was also taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

Two people, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, both from Aylesbury, have been arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

They have both since been released on bail until January 10 2022.

Investigating officer PC Graham Gray, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “These were two serious assaults, and one of the victims has sustained significant injuries as a result of the incident.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the vicinity of Buckingham Street in the early hours of Sunday morning and witnessed this incident to please get in touch with police.

“I would also be keen to hear from anybody who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the incident to please contact us.

“You can do so by making a report online, or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43210560126.