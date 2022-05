Thomas Ayling, 36, and Adam Booth, 40, both of Crossfield Road, Princes Risborough, were charged with robbery on Sunday (8 May).

Both men have been remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 6 June.

The duo were arrested on Sunday