Two men who were dealing class A drugs in the Buckingham area have been sent to jail.

Both men received jail sentences after police officers obtained evidence of their drugs operation, following a search of a house in the town.

Ganiyu Dolapo Ajimobi, 28, of Cann Hall Road, Leytonstone, London, was sentenced to four years and four months in prison at Amersham Crown Court on 14 June.

Sadiq Abubakar, 22, of Hunter Street, Buckingham, was sentenced to a year and nine months in prison, suspended for two years, at the same hearing.

They both admitted to drug dealing charges involving heroin and cocaine.

Ajimobi also pleaded guilty to one count each of dangerous driving, using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance and breaching a non-molestation order.

While Abubakar also admitted to further possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine charges.

Thames Valley Police officers arrested the pair during a search of a home in Buckingham. Officers obtained a warrant to search a property they were in as part of a proactive investigation into drugs supply in Buckingham.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed its investigation revealed that Ajimobi was in charge of supplying cocaine and heroin in the Buckingham area, with Abubakar working for him.

Police intelligence showed that the pair had been supplying class A drugs together over a four-month period.

Ajimobi was also sentenced for a separate incident where he attempted to escape the police in Milton Keynes.

He refused to stop for traffic officers and began driving on the wrong side of the road and at speed to avoid being arrested.

Ajimobi’s other offence was breaching a non-molestation order between 22 November and 1 December last year. A non-molestation order is similar to a restraining order, but is granted in a civil court, rather than a criminal one.

Thames Valley Police formally charged both men one day after their arrest in Buckingham.

Investigating officers PCs Jake Farrell and Levi Fensom said: “Drug-dealing will never be tolerated by Thames Valley Police so it is pleasing to see Ganiyu Dolapo Ajimobi and Sadiq Abubakar brought to justice for their offences.

“We will continue to disrupt and tackle drug-dealing in Buckingham and the wider force area, but we need the community’s support.

“Anyone with information about illegal drugs supply should report it to us via 101 or our website.

“Alternatively, you can provide information completely anonymously to Crimestoppers, which is totally independent to police, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.