Two men handed jail sentences at Aylesbury court for their roles in Bucks KFC brawl involving knife

Two men were given jail sentences at Aylesbury Crown Court after confirming their involvement in a violent brawl at a KFC restaurant in Buckinghamshire.

Malaki Barton, 19, of Booker Lane, High Wycombe, was sentenced to a year in prison on Wednesday (14 December).

Advertisement

He pleaded guilty to one count each of affray and threatening a person with a bladed article at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on 6 September.

The KFC where the "horrific" brawl took place

Louis Barker-Wood, 20, of Stillwell Drive, Uxbridge, was sentenced to nine months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to one count of affray at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on 26 September.

Advertisement

At around 4.25pm on 26 August this year, Barton and Barker-Wood confronted a group of people in KFC at Wycombe Retail Park on London Road.

Advertisement

Both men threatened, punched and kicked members of the public while Barton wielded a knife.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that no one was seriously injured and officers broke up the brawl quickly.

Advertisement

Following an investigation, Barton was arrested on 5 September after trying to evade officers. He was charged later that day.

Barker-Wood was arrested on 23 September and charged the next day.

Advertisement

Investigating officer Detective Constable Richard Tulloch, of High Wycombe CID, said: “I am pleased both Barton and Barker-Wood have been sentenced for their roles in this horrific incident.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who came forward to provide witness accounts and information as it directly contributed to our investigation.

Advertisement