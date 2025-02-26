Two men from London charged on suspicion of dealing cocaine after arrests in Aylesbury
This morning (26 February), Thames Valley Police has confirmed that two suspected drug dealers were arrested in Cantley Close.
They were approached by police officers when they were inside a VW Golf yesterday (25 February). Officers searched both individuals and the vehicle, afterwards both were arrested on suspicion of being in possession with the intent to supply cocaine.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed that they are both men, aged 24, and 31, and both reside in London.
During the incident officers also recovered several bags of cocaine and nearly £2,000 in cash.
They were formally charged with possession with the intent to supply cocaine this morning. The driver faces additional charges of: driving whilst disqualified, possession of criminal property, and using a vehicle without third party insurance.
Thames Valley Police has also confirmed that both men are being held in police custody.
"We can’t keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”