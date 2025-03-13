Two men charged in connection with series of burglaries in Aylesbury

Two men, one aged 22 and the other 29, have been charged in connection with a series of burglaries in Aylesbury, police have confirmed.

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, Tyler Miller, aged 22, of Garden Court, Aylesbury, and Tyler Bowring, aged 29, of Amersham Hill, High Wycombe, were charged with multiple burglary and attempted burglary offences.

Bowring and Miller were arrested on 20 September 2024.

On Thursday (6/3), Bowring was charged with five counts of attempted burglary dwelling, two counts of burglary dwelling and one count of conspiring to commit burglary in a dwelling.

Miller was charged with five counts of attempted burglary dwelling, a count each of burglary dwelling and theft and burglary dwelling and one count of conspiracy to commit a burglary in a dwelling.

The charges are in connection with a series of burglaries that occurred between August and September 2024.

Bowring was remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 7 April, while Miller was released on police bail and will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on 3 April.