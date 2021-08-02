Two men charged after being caught with over £1k in cash and cannabis plants in their car in Aylesbury
The duo were charged with conspiracy to supply a class B drug.
Two men in Aylesbury were caught with over £1,000 and 10kg of cannabis in their car.
Shefki Spata, 20, and Mehmet Dauti, 24, both of no fixed abode, have each been charged with one count of conspiracy to supply a Class B drug.
The pair were arrested on just before 1pm on Thursday (July 29), after a vehicle stop and search on Abbey Road in Aylesbury.
When Thames Valley Police officers searched the men's car they found the significant bundle of money and multiple cannabis plants.
Both men were charged the following day at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court, a return court date hasn't been set at this time.