Two men arrested in connection to seizure of 60,000 litres of alcohol in Aylesbury

Two men were arrested in connection to a major alcohol seizure in Aylesbury.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) officers claimed 60,000 litres worth of alcohol during a raid of an Aylesbury address.

The men, a 44-year old from Coventry and a 48-year-old from Turkey, were arrested as part of an investigation into illegal alcohol trading.

It is suspected the booze recovered was imported and would have been sold illegally.

A HMRC spokesperson told the Bucks Herald: “Two men have been arrested by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) officers on suspicion of fraudulently evading excise duty through importation and supply of non-duty paid alcohol.

“HMRC Officers seized 50,000 litres of beer and 10,000 litres of wine at an address in the Aylesbury area. Vehicles were also searched.

“Both men arrested have been released while inquiries are ongoing.