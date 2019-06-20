Two from Aylesbury arrested in Joseph Mcann crime spree investigation

Two people from Aylesbury have been arrested in relation to the Joseph Mcann case, along with four others from around the United Kingdom.

Mr McCann is charged with 21 offences against eight alleged victims, aged between 11 and 71, across five police force areas over a two-week period between 21 April and 5 May.

You can read the full story we published at the time here: https://www.bucksherald.co.uk/news/crime/joseph-mcann-from-aylesbury-is-accused-of-21-crimes-including-eight-rapes-1-8922866

Mcann, 34, is accused of eight rapes, two charges of false imprisonment, one charge of actual bodily harm and four kidnappings.

On top of this there are six other sexual offences he has been accused of.

These include rape of a boy under 13 years of age and six other rapes.

All charges have been brought in connection with a series of alleged offences committed between 21 April and 6 May.

The metropolitan police have issued the following information following six arrests relating to the Joesph Mcann case

Warrants were executed at a number of addresses across England on Thursday, 19 June.

Six individuals were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender; all remain in police custody.

- A man, aged 34 was arrested at an address in Cheshunt. He was also arrested for possession of firearms (stun gun and CS spray).

- A 27-year-old man was arrested at an address in Watford.

- A woman, aged 64, and a man, aged 66 , were arrested in Aylesbury.

- A 32-year-old woman , and a man, aged 30 , were arrested in Birmingham.