Two fined over illegal tobacco sales after counterfeit cigarettes found at Aylesbury shop

Two people have been fined over illegal tobacco selling in Aylesbury, after Bucks and Surrey Trading Standards discovered counterfeit tobacco products that were being stored in concealed areas.

The investigation uncovered multiple instances of counterfeit and non-compliant tobacco products being sold by an Aylesbury retailer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The investigation began with a test purchase operation on December 6 2019, which led to the discovery of counterfeit cigarettes at Roza Euro Food in Aylesbury.

The concealed area where the largest amount of illegal tobacco was found

Further inspections were carried out on various dates and uncovered concealed areas where counterfeit tobacco products were being stored and sold to customers.

Two individuals, Mohammadi Siawash of Madeley Road, Aylesbury, and Catalina Leca of Leyfield Road, Aylesbury, were found to be involved in the sale of illegal tobacco. In separate hearings, both pleaded guilty to the charges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Siawash was sentenced to 11 weeks custody suspended for one year. He was also ordered to pay costs of £2,500 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Leca was ordered to pay a fine of £362 and £1,395 towards the prosecution costs, including a victim surcharge of £36.

Bucks and Surrey Trading Standards seized over 200 packets of counterfeit cigarettes from the retailer and have warned other retailers that the sale of illegal tobacco will not be tolerated in the area.

Mark Winn, Buckinghamshire Council’s cabinet member for homelessness and regulatory services, said: “Illegal tobacco sales pose a risk to public health and undermine legitimate businesses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Consumers who unknowingly purchase illegal tobacco products are also at risk, as these products do not undergo the same quality control and may contain dangerous substances.

“I’d urge residents to only purchase tobacco products from legitimate retailers and to check products for the required health warnings and packaging labels.

"Any doubts about the authenticity of a product should be reported to Buckinghamshire & Surrey Trading Standards.

"We take the sale of illegal tobacco very seriously, and we will continue to work closely with our partners to crack down on its sale and protect our residents.”

Advertisement

Advertisement