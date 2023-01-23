Two people died in a road traffic collision on a motorway in Bucks that left a further 12 people injured.

Yesterday morning (22 January), eight vehicles were involved in a major crash on the M40.

At around 8.15am, a major pile-up caused havoc on the Bucks motorway between junctions five and four heading southbound.

Eight vehicles were involved in the crash

A woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s, died at the scene. Thames Valley Police reports that their next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

A further two people sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital where they remain.

Another 10 people suffered minor injuries, a number of them were taken to hospital for additional checks.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Bettington, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the two people who died.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, to please get in touch.

