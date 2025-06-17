Two careless drivers have their vehicles seized in Aylesbury town centre

The cars were taken in Aylesbury town centre

Police officers seized two vehicles in Aylesbury after cautioning their drivers for the manner of their driving.

Yesterday evening, two vehicles were taken by officers after the drivers were pulled over.

Officers cautioned the individuals stating they had been driving in a manner that could have caused alarm, distress, or annoyance.

Thames Valley Police has revealed that both unnamed drivers had already been given Section 59 orders, which can also be imposed on drivers who act in a careless or inconsiderate manner.

Due to the drivers already being penalised officers decided to seize their cars. Thames Valley Police has also revealed that the drivers were caught in quick succession and that the drivers were driving in an ‘anti-social’ manner.