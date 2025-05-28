Two-car collision on Aylesbury Road leaves five people in their 50s and 60s seriously injured

The road was closed while police investigated. Pic: National World

Police are appealing for witnesses are a two-car collision on the Aylesbury Road left five people in their 50s and 60s seriously injured.

Thames Valley Police are trying to piece together what happened in what the force describes as a ‘serious injury two-vehicle collision’ on the A418 Aylesbury Road near Gibraltar, near Aylesbury.

At around 3.20pm on Wednesday 14 May, two vehicles, a brown Honda Civic and a silver Vauxhall Astra were involved in a collision between Dinton and Cuddington.

Five people were injured, two women aged in their 60s and three men aged in their 50s and 60s.

Investigating officer PC Nicholas Gent, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision, or who may have dash-cam which has captured the incident or the moments leading up to it, to please contact Thames Valley Police.

“You can do so either by reporting online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250236681