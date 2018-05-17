Two burglaries reported in Stone last night

Two thefts from vehicles were reported last night (16/05 – 17/05) in Stone.

Between 11:30 and midnight offender(s) got into a Mercedes in Belle Vue. They searched the vehicle and stole small change.

There was no damage to the car and the owner believes that it might have been unlocked at the time.

On Oxford Road a Range Rover was entered – again small change was stolen. This vehicle had been left locked, but there was no signs of damage.

Please remain vigilant and check that you’ve removed property from your vehicle when you park it. Make sure it is locked and that the alarm is on, if you have one.

Report anyone acting suspiciously around parked cars to the police, at the time that you see them. Try to get a description of them, along with details of any vehicle they might be using, especially the registration number.

Call the police on 101, or if a crime is happening dial on 999.

Advice and information on preventing vehicle crime can be found on the Thames Valley Police website.