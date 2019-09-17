Two Aylesbury taxis have license revoked because of 'unsafe vehicles'

Aylesbury police's 'team four' spent Saturday night ensuring taxi drivers of Aylesbury were complying with the conditions of their license.

The police force confirmed two drivers had their licences suspended on the spot for having unsafe vehicles.

Other drivers were issued with 'points' to their taxi licenses for not wearing their ID badges.

Some drivers also had their details taken and will be bought in for questioning as to why they were working outside the set regulation hours.

Tickets were also issued for headlight and seatbelt issues, while further tickets were given out for careless driving.

These drivers may now receive points on their license.