Two Aylesbury motorists arrested on suspicion of drug driving

Both drivers could be disqualified following a police investigation

By James Lowson
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Two motorists driving in Aylesbury were arrested on suspicion of drug driving yesterday evening (19 December).

One driver has been arrested on suspicion of taking cocaine and using their vehicle, the other faces a cannabis charge.

The result of a drug test taken yesterday evening
A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “Another two motorists arrested for Drug Driving offences in Aylesbury last night following positive drug wipes.

"The drivers now have a nervous wait for the results and face possible disqualification.”

Both arrests are linked to Operation Holly a joint policing initiative run by the police force and officers from the Hampshire Constabulary Road Safety Unit.

Between December 1 and New Year’s Day additional road stops are conducted by police officers to discourage drink and drug driving.

Under Operation Holly 383 people were arrested last year.