Two men from Aylesbury have been jailed for their roles in a drug dealing network that imported cannabis from California, USA.

On Thursday last week (the 13th of June), at a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court, Haseeb Zaman, aged 22, of Fairfax Crescent, Aylesbury, was sentenced to a total of four years’ and four months’ in jail.

He pleaded guilty at a hearing in September 2023 to being concerned in supplying cannabis, possession of criminal property, and bringing class B drugs into the UK.

Muhammad Qasim Khan, aged 28, of Fairfax Crescent, Aylesbury, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment on Thursday after he was found guilty of supplying cannabis after a four-day trial.

Haseeb Zaman and Muhammad Qasim Khan

On 18 July, 2023, Thames Valley Police officers arrested the pair. A police investigation had revealed that they were dealing cannabis across Aylesbury.

At the time of the arrest, £400 and a phone were confiscated from Khan. Thames Valley Police says evidence on the phone proved he was dealing the illegal substance.

Officers also took £400 and eight bags of cannabis from Zaman. Two phones were taken from Zaman, Thames Valley Police says one was a drugs line phone, which revealed that he was orchestrating an illegal network across the town.

At Zaman’s home police officers found more cannabis, high value clothing and around £10,000 in cash.

An inspection of Zaman’s phone found that he had been importing cannabis from California, with one package containing 64 bags of marijuana.

They were charged the day after their arrest and kept in police custody.

Investigating officer PC James Gordon said: “It is clear that Haseeb Zaman was the key player importing and moving drugs for sale in Aylesbury and was benefiting from this enterprise.

“Muhammad Qasim Khan was also involved in the sale of cannabis for profit.

“The dealing of drugs in Aylesbury and across the Thames Valley will not be tolerated. We know that it brings only misery to our communities and often results in violence, and the exploitation of young and vulnerable people.