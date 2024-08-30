Two Aylesbury men convicted for roles in car theft crime spree involving knife
Three men have been sentenced in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins and a burglary in Buckinghamshire.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed their sentences relate to thefts committed in the Flackwell Heath area committed on 23 December, last year.
Leon Davies, aged 41 of Jarry Court, Marlow, was sentenced to a total of three years in jail, after he pleaded guilty to three counts of theft from a motor vehicle and was found guilty by jury of one count of burglary.
Aaron Peachey, aged 46, of Wood White Drive, Aylesbury was sentenced to a total of three years’ in jail, after he pleaded guilty to three counts of theft from motor vehicle and possession of a bladed article and was found guilty by a jury of one count of burglary.
Jordan Carton, aged 25, of Prebendal Place, Aylesbury, was given a community order to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work after he pleaded guilty to three counts of theft from a motor vehicle and burglary.
A resident spotted the trio breaking into others’ property and called the police. All three men were subsequently arrested, at the time Peachey was carrying a knife.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Conor Cormican, said: “The three men were intent on seeking to profit by taking other people’s property.
“Thames Valley Police is committed to investigating such offenders and bringing them before the courts to face justice.”