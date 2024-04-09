Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men, who police said worked together to deal cocaine in Aylesbury, have been jailed for over three years.

Jordan Castello, aged 31, of Bryanston Avenue, Aylesbury, was sentenced to three years and six months’ imprisonment and Rodney Peters, 29, of Pulver Road, Aylesbury, was sentenced to three years and four months’ imprisonment after a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday (5 April).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castello and Peters previously pleaded guilty to one count each of cocaine and being concerned in supplying the class A drug.

Jordan Castello and Rodney Peters

Peters also admitted to possession with intent to supply ecstasy, being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.

Thames Valley Police says it became aware of the pair’s illegal activity after authorising a number of search warrants and vehicle stops in Aylesbury. These searches took place between 24 November 2020 and 15 October 2021, during the investigation officers recovered £4,500 worth of class A drugs from Peters’s home.

Police also stopped and searched Castello when he was driving in Drayton Road on 25 September 2021, he was arrested after officers found a phone and a wrap of cocaine in his possession.

Some of the drugs recovered by police officers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thames Valley Police obtained a warrant to search Peters’s home and found more class A drugs and items associated with dealing in the property.

Castello and Peters were charged by postal requisition on 9 June 2022, the police force has confirmed.

Investigating Officer PC Ben McNeill, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “During the investigation, it was found that Jordan Castello and Rodney Peters were working in partnership from 5 July 2020 to 15 October 2021 to supply cocaine across Buckinghamshire.

“These sentences send a strong message to people involved in the supply of drugs that drug-dealing will not be tolerated in Aylesbury and we will be robust in our response.

A text exchange between the culprits

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to pursue this criminal activity and look to protect vulnerable members of the community. We will not tolerate those who attempt to exploit our communities, and to bring to drugs into them; it is only a matter of time before we arrest you, stop your supply and seize your drugs and cash, and take you to court.

“The information from the public around drug supply offences plays an important role in helping to stop illegal drug supply, which will not be tolerated.

“If you have any information which can help us in this effort, we would encourage you to report it to us by calling 101 or through the online reporting on our website.