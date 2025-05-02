Two arrests made in Aylesbury neighbourhood as police launch cocaine investigation

Two individuals were arrested by the police yesterday

Thames Valley Police has confirmed two individuals spotted in a vehicle in Aylesbury have been arrested and remain under investigation.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers approached two individuals who were in a car in Cherwell Road just after 8pm yesterday.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police confirmed the vehicle and individuals were searched and then the passenger was arrested on suspicion of supplying cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is a 24-year-old man from Aylesbury and remains under investigation for being concerned in the supply of cocaine, but has been released on bail.

Officers also arrested the driver, a 35-year-old woman from Aylesbury, she was wanted after failing to appear in court and a warrant had been issued for her arrest. Thames Valley Police confirmed she is being held in custody.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”