Two arrests made in Aylesbury neighbourhood as police launch cocaine investigation

By James Lowson
Published 2nd May 2025, 09:35 BST
Two individuals were arrested by the police yesterdayTwo individuals were arrested by the police yesterday
Two individuals were arrested by the police yesterday
Thames Valley Police has confirmed two individuals spotted in a vehicle in Aylesbury have been arrested and remain under investigation.

Police officers approached two individuals who were in a car in Cherwell Road just after 8pm yesterday.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police confirmed the vehicle and individuals were searched and then the passenger was arrested on suspicion of supplying cocaine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is a 24-year-old man from Aylesbury and remains under investigation for being concerned in the supply of cocaine, but has been released on bail.

Officers also arrested the driver, a 35-year-old woman from Aylesbury, she was wanted after failing to appear in court and a warrant had been issued for her arrest. Thames Valley Police confirmed she is being held in custody.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice