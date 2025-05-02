Two arrests made in Aylesbury neighbourhood as police launch cocaine investigation
Police officers approached two individuals who were in a car in Cherwell Road just after 8pm yesterday.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police confirmed the vehicle and individuals were searched and then the passenger was arrested on suspicion of supplying cocaine.
He is a 24-year-old man from Aylesbury and remains under investigation for being concerned in the supply of cocaine, but has been released on bail.
Officers also arrested the driver, a 35-year-old woman from Aylesbury, she was wanted after failing to appear in court and a warrant had been issued for her arrest. Thames Valley Police confirmed she is being held in custody.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”