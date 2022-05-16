Two arrests made during Section 60 order in Aylesbury triggered by attempted murder case

Thames Valley Police had extra stop and search powers in most of Aylesbury after a teenager was rushed to hospital with stab wounds on Tuesday evening (10 May).

On Wednesday police launched the order which enables the force to stop and search people without reasonable grounds.

Additional police officers will be patrolling Aylesbury, the force confirms

It ran for 48 hours and Thames Valley Police has revealed two people were arrested as a direct result of the additional searches.

One man was caught carrying a hunting knife, while another individual was caught in possession of illegal drugs.

Neither arrest was linked to the attempted murder case.

One teenage boy was arrested in connection to the attempted murder case, but has since been released on bail.

The section 60 order was in place across Aylesbury town centre and the Buckingham Park Estate.

It lasted between 3:30pm on Wednesday through to 3:30pm on Friday afternoon.

The attempted murder investigation was launched after a teenager was stabbed in New Street.

He was rushed to hospital with stab wounds following the attack.

Witness reports state that the incident occurred at roughly 6:20pm by Magical Cuts on New Street.

Police are on the hunt for four perpetrators, all of them male and Thames Valley Police believes they arrived at the scene – and got away – via taxi.

Detective Chief Inspector Steven Jones, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We have now ended the Section 60 order, which was put in place to give our officers enhanced powers for stop and search.

“Searches carried out led to the arrest of a man for possession of a hunting knife and another individual for possession of drugs.

“These are not linked directly to the offence which led to the Section 60 order but show the effectiveness of putting such powers in place to protect our communities.

“We are still investigating the stabbing that took place on Tuesday and we have arrested one teenage boy in connection who has been bailed.

“Anyone with information around this offence should either make contact with us online or call 101 quoting reference 43220202328.

“You can also make a report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website”.