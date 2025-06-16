Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died from injuries suffered in a town in Buckinghamshire.

Emergency responders rushed to Chesham on Tuesday after a man was found in a critical condition.

At approximately 5.20pm the man was discovered at the Upland Avenue junction with Upper Belmont Road.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that the man, who was 33, was rushed to hospital but died on Saturday. It was reported that the fatal injuries the victim suffered were caused by an assault in the area.

Thames Valley Police has launched a murder investigation and an 18-year-old man and a 46-year-old man, both from Chesham, have each been arrested on suspicion of murder. The police force added that they had been kept in police custody overnight.

It has also been confirmed that the victim’s family have been told and are being supported by police staff.

Thames Valley Police has not conducted the formal identification and says that and other coronial processes will be undertaken in due course.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Peter Clarke, of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “We are working hard to understand what has happened following this tragic incident and get his family the answers they deserve.

“I understand this news will cause concern but I would like to reassure the community that a thorough investigation is underway and we have made two arrests.

“At this time, we believe this was an isolated incident. People will see a large police presence in the area as our investigation continues; if you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to approach officers and they will do their best to give you as much information as they can at this stage.

“I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the assault, and who may have witnessed an assault taking place.

“If you saw this, or have any information which you think could help our investigation, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please call 101 or make a report via our website, quoting reference number 43250286973.

“Alternatively, if you don’t wish to speak directly with police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”