Two arrests and £220,000 of property seized in Aylesbury Vale trailer theft investigation

Two men from Berkshire have been arrested during investigations into trailer thefts in Aylesbury Vale and other rural areas.

Officers from the Thames Valley Police Rural Crime Taskforce were investigating thefts of trailers in Westbury, Turweston (Aylesbury Vale), North Newington (Banbury), Radnage, Marlow, (Wycombe Rural), Lincolnshire, Derbyshire and three in Warwickshire.

The men, aged 47 and 23, from Wokingham, near Reading, were arrested early on Tuesday, February 8.

Thames Valley Police officers investigate rural trailer thefts

Police seized about £220,000 worth of property, including a car, caravan, Royal Crown Derby porcelain, designer clothes and cash, which will be subject to a proceeds of crime investigation.

A caravan was among the items seized