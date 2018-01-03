Two arrests after incidents of criminal damage and affray in Aylesbury

Two people have been arrested after an incident of criminal damage followed by an affray in Aylesbury yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

Police were called to Elmhurst Road at just after 4.30pm following reports of an incident criminal damage and then an affray.

It was reported that a window at an address in Elmhurst Road was smashed, following which there was an affray at the junction with Radner Road.

The affray involved six men, some of whom were reported to have been carrying golf clubs.

It is also reported that an imitation firearm was seen.

The men were wearing dark coloured tracksuits.

A 20-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of affray, criminal damage and possession of a firearm and has been released under investigation.

A 16-year-old boy from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a firearm and is currently in police custody at this time.

If anyone has any information about the incident please call the police enquiry centre on 101 and quote reference 43180001739.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.