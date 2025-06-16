Two alleged drug dealers in Aylesbury Vale arrested suspected of carrying knives

Three arrests were made in the region

Two arrests were made in the Aylesbury Vale area on Saturday where the suspected offenders were believed to have been carrying knives.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that a suspect was arrested in Buckingham after the police force received reports of an individual carrying a knife in the area.

The police force located an individual in the town who attempted to run away from officers before he was apprehended. Thames Valley Police adds that the individual is suspected of dealing drugs in the area and carrying a bladed weapon in public, he remains under investigation.

Thames Valley Police also received reports of an individual spotted carrying a knife in Aylesbury. In connection with the witness reports, a male was arrested by armed police officers Thames Valley Police says he was carrying a knife, cannabis and what was believed to have been cocaine at the time of his arrest.

A ‘high risk’ vulnerable person was also located by police officers on Saturday evening within the Aylesbury Vale area, Thames Valley Police revealed. A spokesperson for the police force confirmed they had been returned home and were safe and well.

Thames Valley Police also made an arrest related to alleged domestic assault within the region. An individual was arrested on suspicion of committing two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault by beating.