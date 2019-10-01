TVP seek Aylesbury lady who may have details on Alfred Rose Park dog attack

Do you know this lady? Thames Valley Police are hoping she can help with ongoing enquiries into a dog attack and assault which took place in August.

Police are appealing for anyone that is able to identify the lady in the attached image.

The police are seeking her assistance to a dog attack in Alfred Rose Park back in August, where a woman alleges she was punched to the ground and then bitten.

TVP said: "An incident occured within Alfred Rose Park, Aylesbury on Monday 26th of August 2019.

"Please call 101 and quote reference 43190263659 if you can assist us."