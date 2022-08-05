At Aylesbury Crown Court today (5 August), Josh Vaux, 26, of Hillary Road, High Wycombe, was sentenced to 12 years in jail.

At a previous hearing in December 2021, Zaakir Shah, 25, formerly of Risborough Road, Little Kimble; and Scott Bryant, aged 60, formerly of Coronet Road, Broughton, Aylesbury received jail sentences for their roles in the scheme.

Both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and were handed jail sentences lasting for seven years and six months

Josh Vaux

Their cocaine distribution scheme involved collecting and distributing cocaine in High Wycombe, Aylesbury, and Princess Risborough, as well as the towns’ surrounding villages.

Following a trial which ran last week, Vaux was found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Scott Bryant

Thames Valley Police cracked the case and became aware of the illegal activity, because of a police operation.

Called, Operation Venetic, the scheme was devised to catch crooks using an encrypted platform called EnchroChat, to organise deals.

Vaux was ordering and purchasing cocaine between March 2020 and August 2020 and regularly met with Shah and Bryant to exchange the drug for money.

In August 2020, a number of properties were searched by police officers who obtained warrants to search addresses the three men were linked to.

Zaakir Shah

Just under 400g of cocaine with scales and packaging was recovered along with approximately £21,000 in cash.

A VW Golf and a Mercedes van were seized. Officers found a device inside the car that was designed to detect the radio frequency of police vehicles and inside the van they found a hidden compartment which is believed to be how Vaux transported and concealed the drugs.

Vaux was arrested on 25 August 2020 and charged on 5 March 2021.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Beck Hurley-Brydon, of the Serious Organised Crime Unit, said: “I am pleased that Vaux has received a custodial sentence as a result of a brilliant proactive investigation by the Serious Organised Crime Unit.

“Vaux was part of a group who utilised sophisticated technology to commit their crimes and he will now join his two counterparts in prison. They were convicted and sentenced at the end of last year.

“I hope this serves as an example that we do not tolerate the purchasing and distribution of drugs in our communities and will work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.

“If you have any information about drugs in your communities, please report this to us by calling 101 or via our website.