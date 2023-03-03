A teenager who drew a knife on a female shop assistant in a Tring off-license in 2021 has been given a suspended sentence.

Dylan Sutton of Okeford Close, Tring, appeared for sentencing yesterday (March 2) having pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and having a blade.

Hertfordshire Police were called on October 27, 2021 to a report of an armed robbery at the off-licence in Tring. It was reported that a male, dressed in all black with white shoes and wearing a balaclava, approached the counter and drew a knife from his trouser pocket. He pointed it towards the victim, demanding she open the till. Officers arrested a 17-year-old boy on December 3, 2021.

Sutton, now aged 18, was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment suspended for 18 months. He must complete 50 rehabilitation sessions which are directed at his cannabis use, and carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.