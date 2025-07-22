Tribute paid to 'selfless' man who died after M40 crash in Buckinghamshire

The family of the man who died in an M40 collision, which took place in Buckinghamshire earlier this month, have paid tribute to their loved one.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This morning, the family of Naweed Hussain, who died after being involved in a collision near junction two on the northbound side of the motorway, have released a tribute to their late loved one.

Naweed, who was in his 20s, died after being involved in a crash near Beaconsfield services on July 12. A black Volkswagen golf collided with a blue Mercedes AMG C250 on the motorway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naweed’s family said in a statement released via Thames Valley Police: “Naweed was the most selfless, caring, and wholeheartedly kind person you could ever imagine. He doted on his family, who in turn adored his wonderful, ever-thoughtful presence.

Naweed Hussain died following a collision in Buckinghamshire

“He was passionately charitable, always putting others first, even until his very last day. He lived to make the world a better place than he found it, and his departure is a profound loss to everyone who had the honour of knowing him.

“Naweed, you were taken far too soon, but your heart lives on in the lives you touched so deeply. You are loved beyond words and will be missed more than we can ever express. Until we meet again.”

The fatal collision happened at around 1.15am that Saturday and a man who was in the same vehicle as Naweed sustained serious injuries following the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In connection with the crash, Trad Almaghrabi, 23, from Harlington Road in Uxbridge was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

As part of their investigations police also arrested a 22-year-old woman from Beaconsfield and a 21-year-old woman from Northolt in Ealing on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

A 26-year-old man from Beaconsfield was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified drug above a specified limit.

All three have been released on police bail.

Jyrelle O’Connor, who is better known by his rap name of ‘Loski’, was also arrested near to the scene of the crash at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Beaconsfield. At a hearing in High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court, the 26-year-old of Blackpond Lane, Farnham Royal, pleaded guilty to a count each of possession of a knife and resisting a constable in the execution of their duty. He was sent to jail for eight months.