Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The family of the man stabbed to death in his home in Bicester have paid tribute to a ‘caring’ son and father.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Statements remembering the life of Dale Bond has been released following the sentencing of his killer.

His girlfriend, Bailey Heywood, 23, of no fixed abode, has been given a life sentenced with a minimum term of 17 years and 181 days, following a hearing at Oxford Crown Court today (16 September).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A jury found her guilty of stabbing Mr Bond to death at a trial at the same court which finished on Friday (13 September).

The late Dale Bond has been described as 'caring and cheeky

Following the end of court proceedings, Mr Bond’s father, Ged Bond, said in a statement released via Thames Valley Police: “My son Dale Richard Bond was born on Tuesday 29th August 1978. I was so very proud.

“Dale was a great lad growing up - caring and cheeky, with an infectious laugh that was so memorable and which was an immediately recognisable part of him throughout his life.

“When Dale’s sister Lucy was born in 1981, Dale thought he might be able to “boss her about” but she stood up to him valiantly and they formed a deep and unbreakable bond that will never be broken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As Dale grew up, his personality shone, he was very popular and had many friends. If you were lucky enough to have Dale as a friend, you would have a friend for life.

Bailey Heywood was found guilty of murder

“He was loyal and supportive and would do all he could to be there for you, even if this was inconvenient for him or caused him to change his plans at short notice. Dale had a strong and sustained work ethic throughout his life. If he could, he would work seven days a week, he was the absolute opposite of workshy.

“He adored his two children and always worked hard to provide for his family. Whatever Dale did he excelled at it - from Judo to football and many other pursuits.

“Dale was one of the kindest men you could meet. He was a bright, witty, talented and handsome young man with a wonderful sense of humour. Dale brought fun and vitality to all his encounters and was great company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whenever we visited him or when he came back to Boston, he would tell me how much he loved me and could become very emotional. For a son to do this and be able to show his true feelings towards me, his father is something I am so grateful for and is also the thing I will miss the most now he is no longer here.

“I am very honoured and proud to have had Dale as my son and he is greatly missed. I treasure the precious memories I have of him, and hold them in my broken heart - until we meet again.”

On Wednesday 13 March at around 2.20pm, police officers rushed to a property in Mullein Road, Bicester, where they found Dale Bond in the lounge of the flat he lived in, with stab wounds. Thames Valley Police responders and paramedics from South Central Ambulance and the Air Ambulance raced to the property to treat the 45-year-old. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the same time further police officers arrested Heywood at another property in Bicester. Thames Valley Police confirmed she was found with her clothing covered in blood. She was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Home Office post-mortem confirmed that the cause of Mr Bond’s death was a stab wound to the chest. Twelve days after his death Heywood was charged with one count of murder.

Emma Bond, Dale’s former partner said: “Dale has been taken away from us too early he was a hard working father who will be missed by his children and family.

It has been the most tragic thing that has ever happened and something that we will never get over.

Dale will be in our hearts for the rest of our lives and we want him to rest knowing that Justice has been served.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Will Crowther of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Bailey Heywood has rightly been given a life sentence for the murder of Dale Bond.

“Heywood stabbed Mr Bond and left him for dead in his flat. She has shown no remorse for what she has done and even suggested that she stabbed her victim in self-defence.

“Through our investigation we did not find any evidence to support that this was a case of self-defence, and the jury rejected this explanation and in my view rightly convicted Heywood of murder.

“We may never know Heywood’s motive for viciously stabbing Mr Bond, an act which is all the more surprising, when he was apparently someone she cared for and was in a relationship with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would again like to thank the family and friends of Mr Bond for the utmost dignity they have shown throughout this trial and I hope that Heywood’s conviction brings some solace to them.

“Additionally I would like to thank my colleagues who’ve worked tirelessly to investigate this case, while also supporting Mr Bond’s family. It is through their diligence, the hard work of the Crown Prosecution Service, as well as King’s Counsel Jeremy Benson presenting the facts of this case in court, that we have been able to deliver justice for Mr Bond’s family.”