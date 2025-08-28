Transgender police officer convicted at Aylesbury Crown Court of 'appalling' sex offences including raping a child under 13 in Bucks and London

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a transgender Metropolitan Police Service Special Constable has been convicted of ‘appalling’ sex offences committed in Bucks and London – which included the rape of a child aged under 13.

Gwyn Samuels, formerly known as James Bubb, aged 27, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of a number of offences by a jury at Aylesbury Crown Court sitting at Amersham Law Courts today (28/8), following a 12 day trial.

Samuels will be sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court on 19 December.

The defendant was found guilty of the following counts relating to victim one:

Left - James Bubb as a man who now identifies as a transgender woman named Gwyn Samuels (right). Photos: TVP and Met Police

One count of assault of a child under 13 by penetration

Rape of a child under 13

Sexual activity with a child

Assault by penetration

The defendant was found guilty of the following counts relating to victim two:

One count of rape

The jury found the defendant not guilty of one count of rape and one count of sexual activity with a child. Both counts were in relation to victim one.

At the time of the offences, Samuels identified as a male called James Bubb, but during our investigation, which was supported by The Metropolitan Police Service, changed their name and now self-identifies as a transgender woman.

When the victims reported the offences they stated they had been committed by a man that they knew as James Bubb.

The defendant raped and abused the first victim over a period of years at locations in London and Chesham, the latter where the defendant was living at the time. The victim was 12-years-old when the offences started.

The defendant raped the second victim on an occasion between 2018 and 2023. The victim was 18-years-old in 2018.

The defendant met both victims online, through the website Omegle and the app Kik.

The defendant is Metropolitan Police Service Special Constable, but is currently suspended from the role.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Kirsty Pendle said: “Gwyn Samuels, previously known at the time of the offences as, James Bubb, is a dangerous, predatory sex offender.

“The abuse inflicted on the victims by the defendant was appalling, therefore I am pleased the jury has convicted the defendant of a number of offences on the indictment.

“I would like to commend the courage and bravery shown by the victims in coming forward and reporting these crimes and their strength throughout this investigation and court proceedings.

“This case demonstrates that Thames Valley Police takes reports of sexual offences extremely seriously.

“We have specifically trained officers who will listen and support you at every stage.

“We keep an open mind as to any other offending committed by this defendant.

“The defendant, who at the time of the offences identified as a male called James Bubb, used the website Omegle and the app Kik to meet the victims.

“If you do have any information about this defendant then please contact the force quoting the investigation name Operation Aspect.

“You can contact us however you feel most comfortable. You can visit a police station, call 101, or leave details via our website.”

In a statement to The Bucks Herald, an NSPCC spokesperson said Bubb/Samuels should have been someone who could be relied on to keep children safe.

"Instead, he posed as a teenage girl online and then used his fake profile to target and groom a young girl before repeatedly sexually abusing her,” the statement reads.

“It is now vital that both the victims in this disturbing case receive all the support they need to move forwards with their lives. Bubb’s actions also highlight once again how tech companies need to be doing much more to make their platforms safe spaces for children and young people when they go online.”

Anyone concerned about the welfare of a child or young person, can call the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000 for help and advice or email NSPCC Help.

Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or via the Childline website.