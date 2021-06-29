Traffic queues in Aylesbury as undercover police swoop at busy junction to apprehend four men
Police in unmarked BMW X5 cars remain at the scene
There are traffic queues on the east side of Aylesbury this afternoon after undercover police swooped to apprehend four men on Buckingham Road at the Watermead traffic lights.
Two unmarked BMW X5 cars on blue lights rushed into action at the junction between Watermead and Buckingham Park at around 3pm.
Police remain at the scene, near to the Fantasia Circus currently on Watermead, where four men are being held - some of them handcuffed.
The incident, where it appears police have pulled over a BMW car at the lights, has resulted in traffic queues along the Buckingham Road and adjoining roads leading to Buckingham Park and Berryfields during the busy afternoon school run.
The Bucks Herald has approached Thames Valley Police for more details, which we will bring you as and when we get them.